Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.44. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 407,166 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.82.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 650,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.