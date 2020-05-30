Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

