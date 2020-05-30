Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $912,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 586,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,534. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.