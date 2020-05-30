Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,660,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

