Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. 2,526,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,295. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

