Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 963 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $117.87. 1,684,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

