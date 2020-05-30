TD Securities Cuts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $19.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.42.

GIL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,371,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

