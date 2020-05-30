Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

TECD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tech Data by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tech Data by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tech Data by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECD stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.