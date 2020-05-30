Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 650.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.24. 896,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,759. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

