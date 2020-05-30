Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

Shares of TCCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 185,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,462. The company has a market cap of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.90. Technical Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.