Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 202,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $879.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

