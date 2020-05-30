Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.06. 5,685,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,595. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

