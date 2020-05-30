Telefonica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefonica stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 1,256,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,902. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 300.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

