Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.72. 16,519,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The company has a market cap of $642.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

