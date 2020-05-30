Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 100,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,201. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Telstra has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

