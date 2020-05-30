TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of TMSNY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.16. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. TEMENOS AG/S has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $184.31.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

