Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 952,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,228. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.01. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

