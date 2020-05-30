Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,791. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.31.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.