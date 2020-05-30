Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,791. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

