Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $11.00. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 482,647 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGZ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -83.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.58.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

