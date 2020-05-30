Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Terex worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 447,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 995,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,323. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,609 shares of company stock worth $598,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.