TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF remained flat at $$1.83 during trading hours on Friday. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

