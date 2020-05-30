Tervita (TSE:TEV) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Hold”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEV. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

TEV stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$3.75. 61,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,409. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$591.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

