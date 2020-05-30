Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,017. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

