TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 2,917,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.