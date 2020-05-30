TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.
TG Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 2,917,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,894. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 238,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
