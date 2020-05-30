TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 2,917,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,894. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 238,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.