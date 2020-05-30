TheStreet Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to D+

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $714.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

