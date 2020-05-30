TheStreet Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to D+

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.
Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
