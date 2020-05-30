TheStreet Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to D+

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.22%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

