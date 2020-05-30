TheStreet Downgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to D+

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 286,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,471. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $401,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

