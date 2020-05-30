TheStreet Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to B

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 989,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,918. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $22,641,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $16,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schneider National by 474.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 312,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Schneider National by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

