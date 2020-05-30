Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 37.8% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $38.60 million and $60.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005709 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

