Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 1,155,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.