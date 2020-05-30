Tilly’s’ (TLYS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,330. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,724.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

