Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOCA. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

NASDAQ:TOCA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 626,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Tocagen has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 327.74% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Research analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tocagen news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 65,149 shares of Tocagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $108,147.34. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tocagen by 421.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

