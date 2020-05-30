Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

TOL opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

