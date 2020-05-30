TOP (TOP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $360,617.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $360,617.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

