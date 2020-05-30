TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.12. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

VREYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TORC Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

