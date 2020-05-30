Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Get Toshiba alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOSYY. Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toshiba from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TOSYY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.