Total Produce (LON:TOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.85

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.85 and traded as low as $105.00. Total Produce shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Total Produce alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.