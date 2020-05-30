Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $3,883.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00385902 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000946 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010388 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011150 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 208.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

