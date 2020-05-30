Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $133.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $159.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $696.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $733.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $924.52 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $999.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $155,855.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,781 shares of company stock worth $120,285,565. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,149,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.56. 3,159,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,982. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $327.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

