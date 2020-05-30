Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,458 shares.

Get Trainline alerts:

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.