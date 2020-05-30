Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.10

Shares of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and traded as high as $86.94. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 93,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.96.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

