Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Transcat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 18,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,530. The company has a market cap of $188.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

