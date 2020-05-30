TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of TransEnterix stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 811,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,922. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TransEnterix by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

