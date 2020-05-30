TravelNote (TVNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market cap of $6,578.74 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.