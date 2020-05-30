Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVN. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 2,181,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,696. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trevena by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

