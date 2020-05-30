Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 392,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,424. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $52,871 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.