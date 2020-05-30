TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $2.32. TrovaGene shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 477,505 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,688.31% and a negative return on equity of 202.00%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 447,761 shares of TrovaGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TrovaGene by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrovaGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in TrovaGene by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.