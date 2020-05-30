TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $210.24

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $210.24 and traded as low as $168.73. TT Electronics shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 73,646 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker bought 11,630 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

