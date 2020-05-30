UBS Group Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $94.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 244,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

